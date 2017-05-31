Maine Public will not appeal Justice’s orders to turn over unaired recordings

Maine Public has decided not to appeal an order from Maine Superior Court Justice Joyce Wheeler to turn over a recorded audio interview to attorneys in the Anthony Sanborn murder case.

Wheeler ordered Maine Public and WGME TV to provide full recordings they did with former prosecutor Pamela Ames. Sanborn, convicted of murder in 1992, is trying to win a reversal of his conviction.

His attorney says the complete recordings are essential to the case. The broadcast stations had argued Sanborn’s interest did not outweigh their First Amendment right to gather and report the news. But, after listening to the full recordings in private, Justice Wheeler says they must be turned over.

Maine Public News Director Keith Shortall says the station will comply with the judge’s order. He said the decision not to appeal is based on the advice of counsel.

This article appears through a media partnership with Maine Public.