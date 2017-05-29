Arundel man dies after exchanging gunfire with deputies

ARUNDEL, Maine — A local man died after he exchanged gunfire with deputies from the York County Sheriff’s Office early Monday.

Chad Dionne, 37, “was fatally wounded” during an exchange of gunfire with deputies around 2:15 a.m., York County Sheriff William King said in an email Monday that provided few details about the officers involved in the fatal shooting.

A request for the names of the officers involved in the shooting was not immediately returned.

Deputies responded to a domestic disturbance at 267 Old Alfred Road in Arundel early Monday morning, according to Portland-based CBS affiliate WGME.

“An armed confrontation occurred between the deputies and Chad Dionne, age 37, at the residence,” King said in the email.

The incident is under investigation by the sheriff’s office and the Maine attorney general’s office.

No further information will be available today, King said.