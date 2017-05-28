Fire at Surry farmhouse claims at least one life

SURRY, Maine — Investigators from the Maine fire marshal’s office were on the scene of a fatal fire Sunday morning, according to the Ellsworth American.

Firefighters were called about 5 a.m. to farmhouse on Surry Road, the newspaper reported.

Once firefighters were inside the building, they found what appeared to be a body, Surry fire Chief Richard Black said.

The way the farmhouse was constructed made fighting the fire challenging, Black told the newspaper.

Mutual aid was provided by firefighters from Ellsworth, Trenton, Lamoine, Orland, Sedgwick and Blue Hill.

