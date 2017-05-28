Fire at Surry farmhouse claims at least one life

By Judy Harrison, BDN Staff
Posted May 28, 2017, at 12:16 p.m.

SURRY, Maine — Investigators from the Maine fire marshal’s office were on the scene of a fatal fire Sunday morning, according to the Ellsworth American.

Firefighters were called about 5 a.m. to farmhouse on Surry Road, the newspaper reported.

Once firefighters were inside the building, they found what appeared to be a body, Surry fire Chief Richard Black said.

The way the farmhouse was constructed made fighting the fire challenging, Black told the newspaper.

Mutual aid was provided by firefighters from Ellsworth, Trenton, Lamoine, Orland, Sedgwick and Blue Hill.

Watch bangordailynews.com for updates.

 

SEE COMMENTS →

  1. Mother of murdered teen sues Red Cross, claims she was fired illegallyMother of murdered teen sues Red Cross, claims she was fired illegally
  2. Parents say Maine’s mental health system failed suicidal daughterParents say Maine’s mental health system failed suicidal daughter
  3. Two men killed in Oregon after trying to stop anti-Muslim rantTwo men killed in Oregon after trying to stop anti-Muslim rant
  4. What one Maine island is doing to keep elder residents from moving awayWhat one Maine island is doing to keep elder residents from moving away
  5. A Maine baseball team is going to hand out dolls of a US senatorA Maine baseball team is going to hand out dolls of a US senator

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs