One person dead, two injured in South Thomaston crash

SOUTH THOMASTON, Maine — A crash on Route 131 Thursday night left one person dead and two injured.

Zachary Elwell, 21, of St. George, a passenger in the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene after the car he was riding in went off the road and hit several trees before rolling over multiple times, according to a news release from the Knox County Sheriff’s Department’s Deputy Chief Tim Carroll.

Elwell was ejected from the vehicle, which witnesses say was traveling at a high rate of speed before it lost control and went off the road.

The driver, Kelsey Campbell, 19, of South Thomaston, and Austin Jurkowski, 19, of St. George, were brought to the hospital with minor injuries.

Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash, which took place around 7 p.m.

The crash remains under investigation.