Cyclist struck by box truck on Route 1 in Waldoboro

Officer Larry Hesseltine of the Waldoboro Police Department investigates the scene of a truck and bicycle collision on Route 1 in Waldoboro on Wednesday.
Alexander Violo | Lincoln County News
By Alexander Violo, Lincoln County News
Posted May 25, 2017, at 7:30 a.m.
Last modified May 25, 2017, at 7:59 a.m.

A box truck’s passenger-side mirror struck a bicyclist on Route 1 in Waldoboro on Wednesday, sending the bicyclist to a local hospital with a head injury.

According to Officer Larry Hesseltine, of the Waldoboro Police Department, Michael O’Connell, 32, of Old Orchard Beach was driving the box truck north when the mirror struck Kevin Lee, 56, who was bicycling north.

Waldoboro police Chief Bill Labombarde said Lee had been taken to LincolnHealth’s Miles Campus in Damariscotta with a head injury, but he was unsure about the severity of the injury.

Labombarde said the cause of the crash is under investigation.

Hesseltine said Lee is a local resident, but he was unsure whether he resides in Waldoboro or Damariscotta.

Lincoln County Communications dispatched emergency services shortly after 2:30 p.m. Waldoboro Emergency Medical Services, the Waldoboro Fire Department, and the Waldoboro Police Department responded to the scene.

 

