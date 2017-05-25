LePage plans to keep Down East prison open, according to GOP insiders

AUGUSTA, Maine — In a sharp reversal of a plan announced last week, Gov. Paul LePage reportedly plans to ask the Legislature to fund the Machiasport prison that his administration intended to close.

Spokespeople for Republicans in both legislative chambers said Thursday that the Republican governor — who proposed closing Downeast Correctional Facility in his two-year budget plan — now wants to fund the prison for another nine months.

LePage spokespeople didn’t respond to a request for comment, but Finance Commissioner Richard Rosen said Thursday afternoon that LePage is still considering options around closing or maintaining the facility, calling it “a work in progress.”

Last week, the Maine Department of Corrections announced plans to close the prison in June and issued layoff notices to its 46 employees. On Tuesday, the governor’s office said he plans to issue conditional commutations to some prisoners, pitching it as a work re-entry program.

But news of a possible reversal came the same day that House of Representatives voted to pass a joint order sponsored by Sen. Joyce Maker, R-Calais, that directs the Legislature’s budget-writing committee to draft a bill funding the 100-inmate Downeast Correctional Facility for the next two years.

Maker said early Thursday afternoon that she has heard from multiple sources about LePage’s alleged change of heart but could not personally confirm it.

“I only heard — and it’s strictly hearsay — that the chief executive realized when he looked at the commutations that we were going to actually be letting criminals back out again,” Maker said. “Whether that’s true or not, I don’t know but that’s what I heard.”

Krysta West, a spokeswoman for Senate Republicans, and Rob Poindexter, a spokesman for House Republicans, said their caucuses had been briefed on the plan. Rep. Jeff Timberlake, R-Turner, who serves on the Legislature’s Appropriations Committee, said the panel expects a briefing on the change package from the administration on Friday.

Timberlake said he has been briefed in general terms about the governor’s plan regarding the facility.

Maker said this is good news for Washington County, but called it a “tentative victory.” Rep. William Tuell, R-East Machias, said he will continue to push for two years of funding, as called for in the order.

“It’s nice that the conversation is now between nine months and two years versus three weeks and nine months,” Tuell said. “I’m certainly going to push for two years because everybody needs that time to get their ducks in a row.”

The prison’s fate will still have to be solved by the Appropriations Committee, which hasn’t yet taken up the Washington County prison’s funding for the next two years. Earlier this year, the committee overseeing corrections voted unanimously to keep the prison open.