Judge won’t reinstate charges against Portland Black Lives Matter protesters

PORTLAND, Maine — A judge has blocked state prosecutors’ efforts to reinstate criminal charges against 17 Black Lives Matter protesters who were arrested in Portland last summer and ordered the protesters and Portland police to try again at talking through their differences in a so-called “restorative justice” session.

Cumberland County Superior Court Justice Lance Walker’s Tuesday ruling orders protesters and prosecutors to try to fulfill the conditions of a plea deal that broke down earlier this year.

The deal, which would see the protester’s misdemeanor charges dropped, fell apart in February after the protesters and Cumberland County Deputy District Attorney Jennifer Ackerman could not agree on the logistics of a restorative justice session. After the scheduled meeting went to shambles, the district attorney moved to reinstate the criminal charges to an active court docket, which the protesters lawyers resisted, leading to the dispute Walker ruled on this week.

“The parties freely entered into a plainly worded filing agreement that required a restorative justice meeting and they remain bound to fulfill those terms, which absent an amendment to the agreement, is precisely what they shall do,” Walker wrote.

The decision not to reinstate the charges was welcomed by Tina Heather Nadeau, who is one of 17 lawyers representing the protesters. But she added that the protesters’ position is that they did participate in the restorative justice session and would have continued to do so if the district attorney hadn’t called it off.

“Requiring the protestors to participate in restorative justice once more is onerous,” Nadeau said in an email. “We are hopeful that a reasonable resolution can be reached here.

The District Attorney’s Office and Portland police Chief Michael Sauschuck did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The protesters were arrested last July during a demonstration that blocked a busy downtown intersection for several hours. The rally came at a high point of racial tension across the country, after police killed two black men in Louisiana and Minnesota and a black army veteran shot dead five Dallas police officers.

The settlement agreement in the case is believed to mark the first time restorative justice has been used in a civil disobedience case in Maine. It also includes conditions the protesters each pay a fine for a city ordinance violation and make a donation to a victims compensation fund, which they have done.