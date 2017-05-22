Man wanted in Ohio Street shooting on Easter arrested in Ohio

A suspect sought in connection with a shooting in Bangor last month that left one man dead was arrested Sunday in Ohio during a traffic stop, according to Bangor police.

Antoinne “Prince” Bethea, 40, of New Haven, Connecticut, was wanted in the April 16 fatal shooting of Terrance Durel Sr., 36, of New Orleans, Louisiana, and formerly Brewer.

Bethea was a passenger in a car stopped in Euclid, Ohio, a suburb of Cleveland.

Details about the stop were not available early Monday.

How long it will take to bring Bethea back to Maine is unclear, Beaulieu said.

In previous cases, defendants arrested in other states who have waived extradition have been returned to Maine within a month. If Bethea fights extradition, it could take up to a year for that court process to be completed.

Bethea, who fled Maine after the shooting, was arrested on a warrant for murder and unlawful flight, police said in a news release.

Durel was shot near 125 Ohio St. shortly after 3 p.m. on Easter Sunday.

The shooting stemmed from an argument, according to 43-year-old Danielle Durel of Bangor, the victim’s estranged wife. She was living with Bethea.

Durel was at the house to get their son’s “Easter outfit” when the argument began, Danielle Durel said. She was inside helping the 8-year-old boy change clothes when she heard three gunshots, she said. She ran out of the house, saw Prince and a friend of Terrence’s she identified only as “Primo” wrestling on the ground and tried to break up the scuffle, she said.

“I still didn’t see any gun,” Danielle Durel said.

That’s when she noticed her husband was bleeding from his stomach and leg, she said. She drove him to the Eastern Maine Medical Center, where he died later that day.

A Maine native, Danielle Durel said she separated from her husband in December 2015. She said he was physically abusive but could be charming. He had a drug problem and a mercurial personality, she said.

Lincoln resident Cindy McVicar was arrested April 21 for allegedly interfering with the capture of Bethea.

McVicar was charged with a felony because she “misled officers” about driving Bethea to Portland after the shooting, as well as her whereabouts once there, Assistant Attorney General Leane Zainea said.

Her bail was set at $30,000 and she remained in jail Monday, a Penobscot County Jail official said.

If convicted of murder, Bethea would face 25 years to life in prison.

BDN writers Nok-Noi Ricker and Nick Sambides Jr. contributed to this report.