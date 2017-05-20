Fire destroys Waldoboro mobile home

Waldoboro Police Department
Firefighters tear down the wall of a mobile home at Brookside Mobile Home Park in Waldoboro that was destroyed by fire shortly after midnight Saturday, May 20.
Abigail Adams | Lincoln County News
By Abigail Adams, Lincoln County News
Posted May 20, 2017, at 8:28 a.m.

Fire destroyed a mobile home in Waldoboro in the early morning hours of Saturday, May 20, displacing two residents. No one was home when neighbors reported a fire raging through 4 Brookside Mobile Home Park, which is off of Route 220, at about 12:20 a.m.

Kathy Harriman and Douglas Barter lived in the home, but were out of state at the time of the fire, neighbors said. “The fire was burning in the back (of the mobile home) and flames were dancing on the roof,” neighbor John Taylor, who reported the fire, said.

The home was fully involved when firefighters arrived on scene, Waldoboro Fire Department Deputy Chief Dale Smith said. There were two propane tanks in the back of the mobile home, which firefighters let vent until they went out, Smith said.

The fire melted the trim of the neighboring mobile home and melted the bumper off a white Pontiac parked in the driveway, but the fire did not spread to neighboring structures.

The Waldoboro, Warren, Friendship and Cushing fire departments responded to the scene, in addition to the Waldoboro Ambulance Service and police department. The Nobleboro Fire Department was paged to provide station coverage to Waldoboro.

Firefighters were tearing down the walls and overhauling the mobile home, as of 1:30 a.m. With flames still burning underneath the mobile home, overhaul was expected to take at least another hour, Smith said.

The origin and cause of the fire are currently unknown, Smith said. The Maine State Fire Marshal’s Office will investigate, he said.

Route 220 was reduced to a single lane of traffic as firefighters worked on scene

 

