Maine Army veteran fatally shot in Texas

A Brunswick native and Army veteran died in Texas early this month after he was found with a gunshot wound behind a convenience store, a Texas newspaper reports.

Travis James Granger, 29, was found in a wooded area behind a 7-Eleven store in Killeen, Texas, the Killeen Daily Herald reports. Keith Louis Marinnie, 27, of Killeen, was charged with his murder, police told the newspaper.

According to Granger’s obituary, published Thursday in the Times Record, he was born in Brunswick and joined the U.S. Army in 2006, serving as a member of the elite 3rd US Infantry Regiment. He received several awards including the Afghanistan Campaign Medal, Army Commendation Medal and Global War On Terrorism Service Medal, according to the obituary.

Police responded to the scene of a shooting on the morning of May 5, according to the Killeen Daily Herald. Granger was taken to a local hospital in critical condition and was pronounced dead later in the morning. The investigation is ongoing.

“He was a remarkable young man with an awesome personality and an amazing friend to his military family,” according to his obituary. “It was said to be an honor and privilege to have served with a Soldier of his caliber.”