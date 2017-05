HOLLIS, Maine — At least two people were taken to the hospital with serious injuries after a crash in Hollis late Tuesday night.

The area of Route 117 in Hollis was closed down for several hours following a car crash. The road has since reopened.

Police said two cars were involved in a head-on crash off of Cape Road around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Several people were taken to the hospital with serious injuries, according to police.