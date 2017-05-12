Two arrests made in separate Waldo County deaths

BELFAST, Maine — Two women have been arrested and charged in connection with two separate months-old deaths in Waldo County.

Tara Shibles, 36, of Thorndike faces charges of manslaughter, aggravated criminal trespass and assault following the unusual April death of 72-year-old Joyce Wood of Burnham.

Victoria Scott, 24, of Rockport has been charged with manslaughter in the death of Edwin Littlefield, 43, outside a home in Waldo in February.

Both women were indicted and made their first court appearances late Friday morning at Waldo County Superior Court. Police arrested both at their homes on Thursday, according to Maine Department of Public Safety Spokesman Stephen McCausland.

Wood called 911 before she died and said an intruder had entered her home. When first responders arrived, they found Wood deceased in her car parked outside her home. Police knew Shibles was the intruder, as she was still at Wood’s home when they arrived, but hadn’t charged her with a crime until her arrest Thursday.

Littlefield was found dead outside a home on Kendall Corner Road in Waldo in February, after someone made a 911 call from the house. Police interviewed several people at the scene. No other details about his death have been released since.

The indictment against Scott alleges that she used a knife “recklessly or with criminal negligence” to cause Littlefield’s death.

Few other details have been released in either case. It’s unclear whether court affidavits detailing the police investigations that resulted in the arrests will be available Friday.

