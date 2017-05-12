Feds charge Maine man with providing opiates that caused woman’s death

WEST BATH, Maine — A West Bath man has been indicted by a federal grand jury on charges that he provided fentanyl-laced heroin to a person who died of a drug overdose later that night.

Mickey Gilley, 34, is charged with knowingly and intentionally distributing a mixture containing heroin and fentanyl, a Class C felony that carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and a fine of $1 million, or both, according to court documents.

Details of the charges are scarce, and Assistant U.S. Attorney David B. Joyce, who is prosecuting the federal case, declined on Thursday to elaborate on the circumstances that resulted in Gilley’s indictment.

According to police, Gilley allegedly gave the heroin, cut with fentanyl, a potent synthetic opioid, to the woman on Sept. 20, 2016, at a West Bath home. The woman later died.

He was arrested Dec 21, 2016, and has remained in federal custody.

Gilley is also charged in Lincoln County with two counts of tampering with a witness, informant, juror or victim and one count of improper victim contact pre-bail. He is scheduled to appear in court on May 27.