Car of missing Lewiston man found in Union

Kevin Mitchell
Knox County Sheriff's Department
Kevin Mitchell
By Alex Acquisto, BDN Staff
Posted May 03, 2017, at 12:46 p.m.

LEWISTON, Maine — The vehicle of a Lewiston man missing since Saturday was found abandoned Tuesday night in Union.

The vehicle owned by Kevin Mitchell, 44, was found by Knox Co. Sheriff’s deputies around 9:15 p.m. Tuesday night on Mt. Pleasant Road in Union, according to a missing person’s report issued late Wednesday morning.

Deputies found Mitchell’s car after receiving a call about a suspicious vehicle. Police, with the help of the Maine Warden dog unit, searched the area around the vehicle for clues but found nothing.

Mitchell, whose wife said has been missing since Saturday, has ties to Union from when he was younger.

Mitchell is 6-foot-1 with graying hair and blue eyes. Any information on his whereabouts should be relayed to the Knox Co. Sheriff’s Department at 593-9132.

 

