On Monday, Gov. Paul LePage filed a suit against Attorney General Janet Mills in Kennebec County Superior Court, alleging that she has abused her authority by refusing to represent the executive branch in court.

LePage said in a statement that it is “no secret that Attorney General Mills and I have differing political views,” and the two have sparred numerous times over the last couple years.

Here is a timeline of some of the major flare-ups in their long-running feud.