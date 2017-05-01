Maine solar advocates ask top court to toss out regulators’ net metering changes

PORTLAND, Maine — Environmentalists and a trade group representing large power customers have asked Maine’s top court to review a controversial decision to dial back an incentive program for solar power installations at homes and businesses.

The Conservation Law Foundation, Natural Resources Council of Maine and Industrial Energy Consumers Group on Monday asked the Maine Supreme Judicial Court to review the rule change by the Maine Public Utilities Commission.

The group argued to the court that the commission’s ruling to dial back payments to small solar power generators wasn’t supported by evidence in the case, did not follow state statutes seeking to encourage solar power adoption and did not properly assess the impact on small businesses, among other claims.

The state’s top court handles appeals from PUC decisions directly.

The appeal comes as solar advocates are gearing up for another fight in the Legislature over solar policy, after a compromise effort narrowly failed to clear Gov. Paul LePage’s veto pen last year.

Read the full appeal below.

Watch bangordailynews.com for updates.