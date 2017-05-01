‘Check your tickets’: Winning megabucks ticket sold at Freeport store

FREEPORT, Maine — The Maine Lottery had a Tri-State Megabucks jackpot winner worth an estimated $3.4 million annuitized.

The winning ticket was sold at a Circle K on Route 1 in Freeport.

“Check your tickets!” Maine Lottery said on their Facebook page. “What a week it has been. $2 million winner at last night’s event, $1 million winner in the Mega Millions on Tuesday, $200,000 Powerball winner on Wednesday and last week at $1 million winner in the Ultimate Millions instant game. Wow!”

No one has claimed the $3.4 lottery pot yet.

