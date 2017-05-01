Two people die in Knox County head-on crash

WARREN, Maine — Two drivers died Monday morning in a head-on collision on Route 1 in Warren, according to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 6:20 a.m., a vehicle driven northbound by Kenneth Chipman III, 57, of Warren crossed the centerline and struck another vehicle near the Stirling Road intersection, setting the three-vehicle crash in motion, the sheriff’s office said in a news release late Monday morning.

Chipman’s sedan struck a Toyota SUV on the driver’s side, sending the vehicle spinning. Chipman’s car continued on, striking a southbound Land Rover head-on.

Chipman and the driver of the Land Rover, Cheryl Brimson, 67, of Rockport died on impact, according to first responders. Brimson’s husband, John, 68, was a passenger in the vehicle and was hospitalized for treatment after the crash.

Further information on John Brimson’s condition or which hospital he was taken to was not available Monday.

The driver of the first SUV struck by Chipman’s sedan, Evan Aurelio, 32, of Winterport, was checked out on scene by medics and released.

Police don’t yet know why Chipman’s vehicle crossed into the wrong lane.

The road remained closed throughout the morning as the sheriff’s office reconstructs the crash. It hadn’t reopened as of noon Monday.

