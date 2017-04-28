Man dead in Old Town meth lab explosion

OLD TOWN, Maine — A man involved in the making of meth at 178 Brunswick St. died of his injuries after the lab exploded and caught fire on Tuesday and he fled the scene.

The body of the man, who law enforcement are not identifying until his family is notified, was found just down the street at 465 Brunswick St. on Thursday, two days after the explosion.

“Fire Marshals suspect the man was seriously burned in the fire and fled the scene,” Stephen McCausland, Maine Department of Public Safety spokesman, said Friday.

Fire investigators also say the fire was caused by the exploding meth lab, he said.

Jason Smith, 38, and Carrie Ballanger, 31, who lived at the apartment where the explosion took place, Don Dube, 47, of Glenburn and Sue Smith, 36, who is listed as a transient, all have been charged with aggravated unlawful operation of the meth lab.

The charge is elevated because of the heightened danger of the lab being located inside an apartment house, McCausland said.

The lab was located when Old Town Fire Department responded to the Tuesday fire, which is when Maine Drug Enforcement Agency was called in to investigate. The body of the man was taken late Thursday to the state medical examiner’s office in Augusta for autopsy.

His name may be released later today.

Watch bangordailynews.com for updates.