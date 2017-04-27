Outdoors

Drought plaguing Maine since last summer finally over

The view of the Souadobscook Stream in Hampden which, along with many other bodies of water, experienced extremely low levels of water due to the 2016 drought.
Gabor Degre | BDN
By Danielle McLean, BDN staff
Posted April 27, 2017, at 6:52 p.m.

Maine’s long drought is officially over.

All 16 counties are no longer identified as being in drought conditions, ending a dry spell that dried up 426 wells throughout the state since last summer, according to Susan Faloon, a spokesperson for the Maine Emergency Management Agency.

“It’s really good news,” said Faloon. “We’re going into summer in much better shape than last summer because of the amount of snow we got this winter.”

Not all counties are completely in the clear. Last week, the U.S. Drought Monitor reported a small section of southern York county was experiencing drought conditions. The latest drought monitor update this week downgraded that classification to abnormally dry.

Sections of Washington, Hancock and southern Penobscot Counties are also being as being identified as abnormally dry.

Faloon said the state’s Drought Task Force, compiled of officials from various state agencies, will continue monitoring conditions.

Maine had been experiencing drought conditions since last summer following a winter of low snow totals, said Faloon.

By Sept. 27, 2016, most of central and southern Maine were experiencing moderate to extreme drought conditions, with the most severe impacts in York and Cumberland Counties, according to the drought monitor.

