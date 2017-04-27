Army veteran from Maine accused of brutally killing service dog

WINDHAM, Maine — An Army veteran and her boyfriend are facing charges after investigators said the couple filmed themselves killing her service dog and posted the video on Facebook.

Marinna Rollins, 23, is behind bars in Cumberland County, North Carolina, along with her boyfriend, Jerren Heng, 26, a soldier in the U.S. Army at Fort Bragg. Both are charged with animal cruelty and felony conspiracy.

According to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office, Heng and Rollins took the dog, Cumboui, a gray and white pit bull, to a wooded area, tied him to a tree and shot him in the head with a rifle. Investigators said Rollins fired five shots, and then handed the rifle to Heng, who shot the dog five more times.

Investigators said Cumboui, also called Cam, was a service dog to help Rollins cope with PTSD issues.

Investigators said Cumberland County Animal Control received a report of animal cruelty on April 19 in Fayetteville, and made contact with Rollins, who said she didn’t know where her dog was. Investigators said the officer then confronted Rollins with the video of the killing she had posted on her Facebook page.

The video is being shared on a Facebook page called Justice for Cam and is sending shockwaves throughout the community and the country.

CBS 13 discovered Rollins has a clean criminal record in Maine with just one minor violation that was dismissed in exchange for community service.

According to yearbooks at the public library, Rollins graduated in 2012 from Windham High School, where she was active in several clubs.

Investigators said both Rollins and Heng are being held on $25,000 bond.

CBS 13 went to the address listed for the Rollins family in Windham, but no one answered the door.