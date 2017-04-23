Young Kittery boy dies after Connecticut car crash

KITTERY, Maine — A 9-year-old boy from Kittery died from injuries he suffered in a chain-reaction car crash Thursday on Interstate 95 in Connecticut, according to police.

Casey Savage died Friday at a Connecticut hospital, Connecticut State Police said.

Savage, who was wearing a seatbelt, was a passenger in the back seat of a Toyota Camry driven by Angelica Fontanez-Ordonez, also of Kittery, according to police.

Fontanez-Ordonez’s car was struck from behind after she and a Honda Accord she was traveling behind stopped abruptly because traffic in the northbound lanes suddenly slowed down.

Her car then was struck from behind by a Subaru Forester driven by Jesse Zorski, 29, of Freeport and pushed into the Honda, which was driven by a woman from Stamford, Connecticut, police said.

Fontanez-Ordonez and Zorski were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of minor injuries and released.