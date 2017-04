Bangor, Maine — Police on Wednesday released the identity of the man whose body was found Sunday morning near the Brewer Wal-Mart.

Adam Laird, 36, a Bangor-area transient, was found in the woods near the store by a dogwalker, Brewer Police Department Sgt. Fred Luce said Wednesday. The death was not considered suspicious.

The manner and cause of Laird’s death are still pending, Mark Belserene, spokesman for the state medical examiner’s office, said Thursday.

