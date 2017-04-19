Ex-Patriots player Aaron Hernandez found dead in jail cell

Former NFL player Aaron Hernandez and defense attorney Charles Rankin wait in the courtroom during the jury deliberation in his murder trial at the Bristol County Superior Court in Fall River, Massachusetts, U.S. on April 10, 2015.
REUTERS
By Cindy Boren, Washington Post
Posted April 19, 2017, at 7:06 a.m.

Aaron Hernandez, the former New England Patriots tight end who is serving a life sentence without the possibility of parole for murder, was found dead in his prison cell, Massachusetts Department of Corrections officials say.

Officials say Hernandez, 27, was found in his cell in the Souza Baranowski Correctional Center in Shirley, Massachusetts, at about 3:05 a.m. Wednesday. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 4:07 a.m.

A little less than a week ago, he was acquitted in a double murder trial but was convicted of a gun possession charge. He was serving the life sentence for the June 2013 murder of Odin Lloyd.

