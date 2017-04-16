Dead body found in woods near Brewer Wal-Mart, police say

BREWER, Maine — Brewer police are investigating the unattended death of an individual whose body was found Sunday morning near the Wal-Mart off Wilson Street.

Brewer police Sgt. Paul Gauvin said Sunday afternoon that the death is not considered suspicious, and there is no danger to the public.

Gavin said the body was found in a wooded area adjacent to Wal-Mart.

He said the person has been identified, but the person’s name, gender, age and hometown were being withheld pending notification of family.

The Maine medical examiner’s office has been notified, and it will be following up on the case, Gauvin said.