‘Goat yoga’ a hit on New Hampshire farm

NOTTINGHAM, New Hampshire – If heaven were a place on earth, it might look a little like Jenness Farm in Nottingham, New Hampshire.

As many people try to find new ways to exercise and stay in shape, the farm is taking the recent trend of cat yoga to a new level: yoga with goats.

[Mainers can now do yoga with cats]

The practice is a new offering at Jenness Farm, and it’s certainly a one of a kind experience.

It’s catching on, and the farm owners are now scrambling to keep up with the viral sensation.

Farm owner Peter Corriveau says they just started classes a week ago, and are already booked through June.

“Who doesn’t love baby goats? There’s nothing cuter than a baby goat,” Corriveau told WGME. “There’s just something about them, their nature.”