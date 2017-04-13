Maine man released on bail after spending 25 years in prison for murder

PORTLAND, Maine — Twenty-five years after Anthony Sanborn Jr. was found guilty of murdering another teenager, he has been granted release on bail.

A Cumberland County Court judge decided to grant a $25,000 bail after a key witness at Sanborn’s 1992 trial on Thursday recanted her earlier testimony in a packed courtroom.

Upon hearing that he would get bail, Sanborn, sitting at a defense table in the courtroom, buried his face in his hands and cried.

Hope Cady told the court on Thursday that, contrary to her original testimony, she did not witness the killing, had been forced into testifying by Portland police detectives and a state prosecutor, and that Sanborn deserves to go free.

Following the brutal murder of Jessica Briggs on the Portland waterfront in 1989, Cady testified that Sanborn killed Briggs, whom he had dated. As the sole eyewitness, Cady’s testimony was key to the conviction that put Sanborn behind bars for most of the last three decades. And the fact that the state relied on the testimony of a mentally unstable teenage appeared to deeply concern Justice Joyce Wheeler.

“This is only a bail hearing so I cannot apologize to you now,” Wheeler told Sanborn before granting bail.

But Sanborn has maintained that he is innocent. Thursday’s bail hearing at the Cumberland County Courthouse is the first step in a new push to prove Sanborn’s claim of innocence.

The conviction, his lawyer Amy Fairfield claims, was a miscarriage of justice based on deeply flawed evidence. Fairfield requested Cady’s testimony, but the state Attorney General’s Office made the unusual move of requesting the bail hearing in the decades old case.

Cady told Wheeler on Thursday that she could barely see at the time of the 1989 murder and had been coerced into testifying by Portland police detectives James Daniels and Daniel Young.

“They basically told me what to say,” Cady said to gasps from the packed courtroom. “They were hounding me and stalking to me and basically tried to put me in the middle of it … of the investigation”

Sanborn’s claim of innocence appeared to be supported by the more than 50 people packed into the Portland courtroom for the hearing. When Sanborn entered, the crowd greeted him with applause that immediately drew a stream of tears from the 44-year-old, who has spent most of his life in prison.

Cady also testified that she was legally blind at the time of the murder, when she was living on the streets, and could barely see the lawyer standing about seven feet from her in the Portland courtroom.

Assistant Attorney General Donald Macomber cross examined Cady for less than five minutes, and said that they had spoken at the time of the original trial. Macomber submitted sworn affidavits from the two detectives denying the allegations against them, which were presented in early court filings by Sanborn’s lawyer Amy Fairfield, but was not prepared to call witnesses.

Macomber told the judge that he would need to recuse himself from the hearing after today, because he may need to be called as a witness to testify that Cady committed perjury in her original testimony.

When Macomber asked the judge to send Sanborn back to prison while the state readies witnesses, Fairfield stridently objected, saying that her client has already served far too much time for a crime he didn’t commit.

“To keep this man in prison for one second longer just perpetuates this gross miscarriage of justice that has been done to this tremendous human being,” she said. “This stops now.”