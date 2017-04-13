Police arrest Maine man for 7th OUI offense after he allegedly hit pedestrian

GLOUCESTER, Massachusetts — The Gloucester Police Department says officers arrested a Maine man for his seventh drunk driving offense after he allegedly drove under the influence and struck a pedestrian who was walking in a crosswalk Monday.

Police and fire responders went to the area outside 4 Raymond Street around 6:30 p.m. for a report of a motor vehicle crash with a pedestrian struck.

When rescuers arrived, they found a male victim lying in the road with injuries to his hands, arms, back and head.

Police said the victim was taken to an area hospital with injuries that are serious but not believed to be life-threatening.

The victim was struck by a 2010 GMC pickup truck.

Police said the driver had a strong odor of alcohol on his breath, and his eyes were glassy and bloodshot.

He failed several field sobriety tests and was arrested at the scene, according to police.

Police say their records indicated that the driver, 58-year-old Joseph A. Nally, of Bucksport, Maine, had six prior convictions for operating under the influence of alcohol in Maine and Massachusetts. He also had a suspended license.

Police say the victim saw the truck coming and put his arms up to signal Nally to stop. He allegedly made no attempt to stop before striking the victim.

Nally was charged with operating under the influence of alcohol, operating while license suspended for OUI, crosswalk violation, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, operation of a motor vehicle with a suspended license, and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.