Phish drummer running for local office in Lincolnville

LINCOLNVILLE, Maine — The drummer of a popular rock band is among those running for a seat on Lincolnville’s board of selectmen.

Jonathan Fishman, the drummer for Phish and side project Touchpants, has decided to have a go at public office in the coastal town of a little more than 2,000 residents.

Fishman and at least two others will be vying for a pair of seats opening up on the five-member Lincolnville Select Board after the terms of two selectmen run out in June.

Sanford Delano, incumbent Arthur Durity and Fishman each have submitted papers needed to become a candidate for the board. Two others, Joshua Gerritsen and incumbent Rosendel Gerry, have taken out the paperwork, but hadn’t filed anything of Monday. The deadline for filing is May 1, according to Karen Secotte, the town’s deputy clerk and registrar of voters.

Lincolnville residents will decide who should serve on the board for the next three years during an election Tuesday, June 13, at Lincolnville Central School.

Fishman and his wife, Briar, own a home in Lincolnville, as well as a general store that they’re in the process of renovating and hope to open later this spring.

Fishman told the Free Press that his decision to run stems from the latest national election, during which he was an avid supporter of and even campaigned on behalf of U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders in his bid for president.

“Bernie was saying, ‘Look at all of you people who got on the Sanders campaign and cared about these issues — you should run for your local offices, your school boards, your select boards and committees,’” Fishman told the paper. “Public service is needed across the board, so I guess that kind of sentiment just sat with me.”

Secotte said she isn’t aware of plans for any sort of candidates forum in advance of the election.

A message left for Fishman wasn’t returned Tuesday afternoon.

Follow Nick McCrea on Twitter at @nmccrea213.