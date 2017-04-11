Plane crashes on I-295 in Bowdoinham, pilot walks away

A small airplane crashed on the southbound side of Interstate 295 Tuesday morning, and initial reports are that the pilot is OK.
By Nok-Noi Ricker, BDN Staff
Posted April 11, 2017, at 10:51 a.m.

BOWDOINHAM, Maine — A small airplane crashed on the southbound side of Interstate 295 Tuesday morning, and initial reports are that the pilot is OK, according to Sagadahoc County Deputy Chief Brett Strout.

The plane is a 1947 Cessna fixed wing owned by John Gayley from Bowdoin, according to the Federal Aviation Administration’s online registration website.

The crash happened around 10:15 a.m.

“The plane collided with a guardrail off the breakdown lane,” Stephen McCausland, spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety, said in an email. “The pilot walked away from the wreck.”

Maine State Police say southbound traffic has not been disrupted, though the road may be reduced to one lane when decisions are made on removing the plane from the highway.

