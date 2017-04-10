Loud, mysterious ‘boom’ befuddles Maine authorities

AUGUSTA, Maine — State police and other public safety officials say they have no explanation for a loud “boom” reported by residents of Kennebec and surrounding counties at about 9 p.m. Sunday.

The sound, described by various people as similar to an earthquake, a plane breaking the sound barrier, and an explosion, prompted dozens of calls to Kennebec County dispatchers and Maine State Police, according to Steve McCausland, spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

McCausland said state police dispatchers checked with the Federal Aviation Administration about whether there were any planes down, and with the National Weather Service on an earthquake. They also monitored various fire frequencies, but as of Monday morning, he said, “There’s no explanation as to what residents were calling about.”

Central Maine Power spokeswoman Gail Rice said rumors that a transformer exploded are inaccurate.

“I can tell you with absolute certainty that there were no transformer problems last night,” she said Monday.

Rice said a lightning arrestor, a protective piece of equipment, failed about an hour after the “boom” was reported, prompting 3,677 customers in the Augusta and Sidney areas to lose power from about 10:47 p.m. to 11:52 p.m.

Farther north, propane tanks caught fire in Pittsfield, she said.

“But we’re not sure what the boom was,” she said.

Reports on social media indicated the sound was heard as far south as Topsham.