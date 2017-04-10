Mechanical defect caused crash that killed Newport woman

CARMEL, Maine — Maine State Police said that a mechanical defect was the cause of a deadly motor vehicle crash Friday on Interstate 95 in Carmel, a Maine State Police trooper said Monday.

Killed in the crash was Sharon Cummings, 41, of Newport, who was a passenger in a car driven by Mary Knight, 46, of St. Albans, Trooper Andrew Peirson said in an email. Knight suffered minor injuries, he said.

According to Peirson, the crash happened shortly before 10:30 a.m., when Knight’s car left the highway and rolled over. He said the rollover occurred at mile marker 170 in the northbound lanes.

“So far the investigation indicates the crash occurred as a result of a motor vehicle defect. The left rear tire blew out,” Peirson said. “The vehicle then went off the right side of the Interstate. It struck a tree, went airborne and rolled over.”

Peirson said that the vehicle came to rest on its roof and the passenger side sustained most of the damage.