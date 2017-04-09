County man facing several charges after allegedly fleeing from crash

MAPLETON, Maine — An Ashland man was arrested last week on several charges after allegedly fleeing from a March 28 crash in which a passenger in the stolen car he was driving was injured, Trooper Nick Casavant of the Maine State Police said Saturday night.

A second passenger, who also fled, was arrested on two outstanding warrants, Casavant said.

Edward Wetherell, 44, is charged with operating after revocation, leaving the scene of a personal injury accident, unauthorized use of property and violation of bail.

He is scheduled to appear in Maine District Court in Presque Isle on June 2.

The crash happened at 6:45 p.m. on March 28 on Route 163 in Mapleton, Casavant said.

When he arrived at the crash site, Casavant found a passenger, Carla Bragdon, 54, of Ashland, injured and trapped inside the wrecked 2009 Toyota Corolla.

She was taken to The Aroostook Medical Center in Presque Isle, where she was treated and and then released.

The trooper also learned that a male and a female had fled the crash scene before he arrived.

During the subsequent investigation, Casavant identified Wetherell as the driver of the Corolla and was able to identify the second passenger as Tracy Tompkins, 48, also of Ashland. The trooper also determined that the car has been taken from its owner in Ashland without permission.

Wetherell was arrested on Tuesday of last week and taken to Aroostook County Jail. Tompkins was arrested on two active warrants and taken to the county lockup, Casavant said.

Casavant cited speed as a factor in the crash.