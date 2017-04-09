Ashland man indicted in connection with drug death

By Dawn Gagnon, BDN Staff
Posted April 09, 2017, at 11:06 a.m.
Last modified April 09, 2017, at 11:49 a.m.

ASHLAND, Maine — A 29-year-old Ashland man was indicted by an Aroostook County grand jury late last week in connection with the overdose death of a Mapleton man, Maine State Police Sgt. Josh Haines said Saturday night in a news release.

Trevor Tompkins is charged with aggravated unlawful trafficking of scheduled drugs resulting in death. State police said that 41-year-old David Sowers died from an overdose of heroin and fentanyl.

The Class A felony with which Tompkins is charged is punishable by up to 30 years in prison and a fine of up to $50,000.

The indictment on Thursday was the result of an investigation by Trooper Nick Casavant and the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency.

Casavant found Sowers dead inside a residence on Griffin Ridge Road on Sept. 26 of last year, Haines said.

Evidence at the scene indicated Sowers’ death was possibly the result of an overdose of heroin and fentanyl. The Medical Examiner’s Office later ruled Sowers’ death as such, Haines said.

 

