Body of missing Maine meteorologist found

AUBURN, Maine — After no one had heard from WCSH-TV (Channel 6) meteorologist Tom Johnston for five days, the search intensified and the Auburn Police Department, with assistance from the Maine Warden Service, found his body late Thursday.

“It is with great sadness we share with you this morning the news that Meteorologist Tom Johnston’s body was found in Auburn Thursday night,” the television station posted on its website. “He died of an apparent suicide, police said.”

He was reported missing by his girlfriend early Monday morning when he didn’t return home to Old Orchard Beach after a weekend at the Sunday River Ski Resort, where he emceed a Springfest event.

“Later that night he was out with friends and family and told a family member he was heading back home Sunday,” the station posted.

The television station created a tribute video to say goodbye to Johnston, 46, who had part of the NEWS CENTER family for the past three years, mostly doing weather in the evenings. He loved to do Facebook live shots in the middle of blizzards in Maine, his adopted home, the post states.

“T.J. Thunder” is what they called him in the video, which was his Twitter name, and they said he was “wicked funny” and was the one at the station who always made people smile, on or off camera.

“We will always be grateful to have known you,” a voice in the video says.

If you or someone you know is at risk of suicide, call the statewide toll-free 24-hour crisis hotline at 1-888-568-1112. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline can be reached at 1-800-273-8255. If you need immediate help, dial 911.