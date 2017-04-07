City threatens to condemn former YMCA, force out church

BANGOR, Maine — The city is threatening to condemn the former YMCA and remove the tenants, CityReach Church and a martial arts studio, on April 19 if a sprinkler system is not made operational and fire safety upgrades aren’t made.

Jeremy Martin, director of the Bangor Code Enforcement Division, sent a letter dated April 5 outlining the violations to the building’s owner, 127 Hammond St., LLC. He said the building was inspected March 16.

A copy of the letter and the list of violations was emailed anonymously after business hours Thursday to a Bangor Daily News reporter. City Manager Cathy Conlow confirmed Friday morning that the documents had been sent to the owners by Martin.

Earlier this month, the Penobscot County Commissioners signed a purchase and sale agreement with the owner to buy the more than 50,000 square-foot structure for $825,000 after threatening to take the building by eminent domain. Church members objected to the sale and possible taking at a hearing last month.

The closing to finalize the sale is scheduled to be on or before April 15. The church and martial arts studio’s leases expire on April 30, 2018. County officials said they may stay until then, if code violations are corrected and they obtain current occupancy permits. Both had temporary occupancy permits that have expired.

In his letter, Martin described the violations as “very serious” because “they deal with protecting and warning occupants in the event of a fire.” In addition to making the sprinkler system operational, the owner must install a fire alarm system and meet other fire safety requirements for buildings that are designed for public assembly such as churches, bars, restaurants, courthouses, schools and municipal buildings.

Martin also said CityReach had added a cafe to the entrance area outside its worship space and built a room outside the area described in its lease agreement. CityReach did not obtain work permits for either project or ask to have them inspected once completed, Martin said.

The 127 Hammond St. LLC is owned by the estate of William Buxton. He bought the building in 2013 for a denturist school but abandoned those plans. He died in 2016.

Bowman Constructors was hired by Buxton in 2013 to do some renovations on the building. The construction permit has been expired for more than 180 days, Martin said in the letter. The company has a large lien on the property but it and mortgage holder TD Bank signed off on the short sale to Penobscot County.

Efforts Friday morning to reach representatives of Penobscot County, the building’s owner and the church were unsuccessful.

