Demolition underway at former Circuit City in Bangor

BANGOR, Maine — The company demolishing the Stillwater Avenue building that once housed Circuit City expects the job to take about three more weeks, one of its crew leaders said Monday.

The work, said Richard Gushue, a foreman for Sargent Construction Co., began two weeks ago with the disassembly of the building interiors. It would likely take another two or three weeks to remove the remainder of the building, which included its large front window.

“It’s a pretty small project for us. What’s important right now is that it’s keeping a lot of our guys busy. At this time of the year, things get slow,” Gushue said Monday. “We started about two weeks ago with the interiors. We started last week with the exterior. It will probably take us another two weeks.”

The vast majority of the building’s exterior walls were gone as of Monday. Only the roof and some roof supports were left standing, as several workers cut into cement with circular saws or loaded debris into a regular rotation of dump trucks. A backhoe was taking a bite out of the building’s facade on Monday afternoon.

A demolition permit was filed with the city on March 22 for the large box store at 668 Stillwater, city Community and Economic Development Director Tanya Emery has said.

The property is registered as owned by CC Realty LLC. According to the state Bureau of Corporations, Elections and Commissions, the managers of record for the realty company are Jonathan, Woodrow W. and Royce M. Cross.

“This building has been vacant for several years with very little interest expressed by prospective retailers for such a large box store,” said Alice Dyer, Cross Insurance’s vice president of operations. “After careful consideration the decision was made to deconstruct with as much of the building material recycled and salvaged as possible.”

“At this time there are no immediate plans for the property,” she said.

The building has been mostly vacant since 2009 when Circuit City moved out following the financial crisis, although it was utilized seasonally for several years by Spirit Halloween, a Halloween costumes and supplies store.

At that time the second-largest retailer of consumer electronics in the country, Circuit City shuttered the Bangor building as part of closing its 567 stores.