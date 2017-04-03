Homeless man found in burned tent near I-295 in South Portland

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — Someone driving on Interstate 295 noticed a fire in the woods near Exit 4 early Monday and responding officials found a grisly scene.

“It was a tent that a person had been living in that was on fire,” Sgt. Ken Grimes, an investigator with the Maine fire marshal’s office, said from the scene. “We do, unfortunately, have one male victim who was in the campsite.”

The tent, which was “completely consumed by the fire,” was located near other encampments, that were all vacant, he said.

“We’re processing the scene,” Grimes said just before 8 a.m. “We’ll be removing the body to the medical examiner’s office where they’ll be conducting an autopsy, hopefully, later on today.”

South Portland police also released the image of a red Schwinn bicycle that reportedly was used by the unknown man.

Those who recognized the bike or who have information about the man or the fire can call South Portland Police at 874-8575.