Fire consumes historic midcoast mansion

A fire claimed the historic Reed Mansion in Waldoboro early Sunday morning.

The Waldoboro Fire Department responded to the scene at 60 Glidden St. shortly before 3:30 a.m. Sunday. The fire was contained to the apartment separating the main house and the garage, but it soon spread in both directions.

Two Waldoboro trucks set up on Glidden Street to combat the fire, while mutual aid trucks staged on Jefferson Street, Waldoboro Fire Chief Paul Smeltzer said.

The topography of the property was a challenge for firefighters, as they had to haul hoses up a steep hill to the scene, Smeltzer said.

Smeltzer said occupants were in the apartment when the fire started, but they made it out safely with no injuries.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown, according to Smeltzer. The Maine fire marshal’s office has been called to investigate.

The Bremen, Bristol, Cushing, Damariscotta, Friendship, Jefferson, Nobleboro, Union, and Warren fire departments provided mutual aid. Waldoboro Emergency Medical Services and the Waldoboro Police Department also responded to the scene.

Dan and Suzanne Goldenson, of Bremen, own the property and were in the process of renovating. In November 2016, the Goldensons filed a site plan review application with the Waldoboro Planning Board to use the building as an inn.

The Reed Mansion is listed in the National Register of Historic Places. According to the application, the house was built between 1808 and 1820.