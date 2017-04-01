‘Very cold spring’ means slow start for elver fishing season

Elvers sit in a net in Card Mill Stream in Franklin, May 29, 2015.
BDN File
Elvers sit in a net in Card Mill Stream in Franklin, May 29, 2015.
By A.J. Higgins, Maine Public
Follow on Twitter Follow on Twitter Find on Facebook Find on Facebook
Posted April 01, 2017, at 12:19 p.m.

Maine marine resources officials said the state’s elver season is getting off to a slow start, with only small numbers of the tiny eels being netted by harvesters. The quality and quantity of the juvenile eels is expected to improve as temperatures climb in April.

Maine’s elver season opened March 22, but the fishing has been poor, according to state Department of Marine Resources spokesman Jeff Nichols, who said colder than normal temperatures have kept landings down.

“Things are pretty slow. I mean, this has been a very cold spring, and we’ve got more snow on the way, which suggests that water temperature is probably going to remain pretty cold. But we do anticipate with warming waters that the migration is going to happen. The elvers are going to show up, and things will pick up,” he said. “But at this point what we’re hearing is that things are pretty slow.”

During banner demand years, the baby eels have been gobbled up by the Asian market to drive prices above $2,000 per pound. According to the state Department of Marine Resources, last year nearly 1,000 fishermen landed more than 9,300 pounds of elvers, also known as glass eels, that were valued at more than $13 million.

Nichols said the industry expects average values similar to last year, when the eels were selling for a little more than $1,400 per pound. Maine is restricted to an annual eel harvest quota of just under 9,700 pounds.

This article appears through a media partnership with Maine Public.

 

SEE COMMENTS →

  1. When an April Fools’ joke angered a Maine governor and cost an editor his jobWhen an April Fools’ joke angered a Maine governor and cost an editor his job
  2. It’s no joke: April Fools’ storm rolls into MaineIt’s no joke: April Fools’ storm rolls into Maine
  3. Transient charged with possession of child pornographyTransient charged with possession of child pornography
  4. New facility helps prepare women inmates for releaseNew facility helps prepare women inmates for release
  5. Fate of pardoned dog in limbo after court hearing delayedFate of pardoned dog in limbo after court hearing delayed

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs

Top Stories

Similar Articles

More in State