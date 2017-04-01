April Fools’ storm dumps more than foot of snow in parts of Portland

BANGOR, Maine — An April Fools’ Day snow storm had dumped heavy wet snow on southern and western areas of the state but left northern Maine unscathed by late morning Saturday.

Greater Portland received between 10 and 14 inches of snow, according to the National Weather Service in Gray. The Lewiston-Auburn area reported 6 inches, and between 8 and 10 inches had fallen in York County by mid-morning.

Central Maine Power reported early Saturday that about 9,000 customers were without power. As of about 10:30 a.m., fewer than 1,500 customers in Cumberland, Lincoln Oxford and York counties remained without power.

Farmington received 2 inches, and Winthrop recorded about a half-inch. No snowfall had been reported Saturday in Bangor or areas to the north, according to the weather service in Caribou.

Snowfall in southern Maine was expected to taper off in the afternoon as temperatures remained in the low 30s and winds gusted up to 25 mph.

Snow mixed with rain was expected to begin falling Saturday afternoon in southern Penobscot County and Bangor. Up to an inch of accumulation was predicted in the Queen City. Only flurries were expected north of Bangor.

Temperatures in northern and eastern Maine were to be in the low to upper 30s on Saturday.

The National Weather Service in Caribou said Friday the spring flooding potential for all of northern, central and downeast Maine is above normal through April 13 because of ice jams.

A new record for the number of consecutive days snow was on the ground in Caribou was set Thursday, the weather service said.

“There has been a foot or more of snow on the ground at Caribou,

since Nov. 30 for a total of 121 days,” a posting on its website said. “This is the longest consecutive stretch with a foot or more of snow on the

ground at Caribou.The old record of 120 days was set during the

winter of 1968-1969.”

Weather records began being kept at Caribou in 1939.

