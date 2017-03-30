Well-known elver fisherman, dealer denies poaching charges

PORTLAND, Maine — A 71-year-old Woolwich man pleaded not guilty Thursday in U.S. District Court to trafficking in poached elvers — juvenile American eels — between 2011 and 2014, according to information posted on the court’s electronic case filing system.

William Sheldon, a longtime commercial elver dealer operating as Kennebec Glass Eels, is charged with conspiracy and violating the federal Lacey Act, which prohibits interstate transport or transactions of any species of fish or wildlife illegally harvested or handled in any state.

Sheldon was released on personal recognizance bail after denying the charges.

His trial date was set tentatively for May 1.

Bail conditions do not prevent Sheldon from fishing for or buying or selling elvers while awaiting the resolution of his case. Maine’s elver season began March 22.

Sheldon’s licenses as an elver fisherman and dealer still are active, his attorney, Walter McKee of Augusta, said Wednesday in an email.

“We will now finally have the opportunity to review all of the evidence the government says it has,” McKee said. “Where that takes us is anyone’s guess.”

Sheldon is considered a major player in Maine’s wild elver fishery, the value of which has boomed in recent years as demand in Asia for the translucent, spaghetti-like elvers has soared. Since 2012, the value of Maine’s annual total landings of elvers caught during the 10-week fishing season has averaged more than $20 million each year.

Prosecutors alleged that from 2011 to 2014, while Sheldon was licensed in Maine and South Carolina to commercially harvest elvers, he violated the Lacey Act by buying or selling eels illegally poached in Massachusetts, North Carolina, New Jersey, Delaware, Virginia and North Carolina.

During that time, only Maine, South Carolina and Florida allowed commercial harvest of elvers, the tiny, juvenile American eels that are exported to Asia. During that time, they were selling for $1,500 per pound, the indictment said.

Investigators alleged that Sheldon conspired with at least five other people to traffic the eels and submit false documentation about the transactions.

On May 1, 2014, law enforcement agents with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and the Maine Marine Patrol executed a search warrant at Jasper’s Motel in Ellsworth and searched two rooms rented by Sheldon.

In an affidavit filed in federal court, agents said that Sheldon encouraged fishermen, some of whom were undercover federal agents, to fish in prohibited areas and that he bought elvers that he knew had not been legally harvested.

In addition to the potential sentence, prosecutors are asking that Sheldon be required to forfeit his 2012 Ford F450 truck, which carries the Maine license plate “EELWGN.”

If convicted, Sheldon faces up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine in addition to the truck forfeiture. He also could be prohibited from fishing for and dealing in elvers.

BDN writers Bill Trotter and Beth Brogan contributed to this report.

