Man charged in Old Port shooting pleads guilty to federal gun charge

PORTLAND, Maine — A local man accused of shooting two people in the Old Port in 2015 pleaded guilty Wednesday in U.S. District Court to being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to the U.S. attorney’s office.

Moses Okot, 28, of Portland has been indicted by the Cumberland County grand jury on one count each of of aggravated attempted murder, attempted murder, aggravated assault and reckless conduct with a firearm in connection with the Nov. 16, 2015, shooting incident.

A trial date in state court has not been set.

His plea deal with federal prosecutors on the firearm possession charge calls for Okot to be sentenced to the maximum of 10 years, to be served after he completes a 5½-year term in state prison for violating his probation, according to court documents.

A sentencing date in federal court has not been set.

Okot was on probation for his role in the 2010 death of Serge Mulongo, 25, in Portland when the 2015 shooting took place. He pleaded guilty in 2011 in Cumberland County to felony murder and admitted to driving the getaway car for Daudoit Butsitsi, now 30. Butsitsi was sentenced to 38 years in prison for Mulongo’s murder.

Okot was sentenced to 10 years in prison with all but three years suspended for his role in that crime. He also was given credit for the 16 months he was jailed while his case was pending.

Portland police claim that while on probation, Okot shot two people from a vehicle he was driving 16 months ago. Neither victim was able to give a description of the car, but an officer noticed a vehicle driving at an excessive rate of speed and running a stop sign.

Police followed that car until the driver got out and ran, police said. A short time later, they caught up with Okot.

A handgun was found in his car.

If convicted of the most serious charge in connection with the Old Port shooting, Okot faces up to 30 years in prison and a fine of up to $50,000.

