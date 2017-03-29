Lawmakers blast Maine casino bid after lobbyist admits offshore backing

AUGUSTA, Maine — A lobbyist hired by an offshore firm linked to controversial developer Shawn Scott told Maine legislators Wednesday that it’s behind the 2017 effort for a casino in York County and intends to sell the rights, with a top lawmaker blasting the plan as corrupt.

A hearing before the Legislature’s Veterans and Legal Affairs Committee had the first admission of Bridge Capital’s involvement in the effort, which prompted questions about the company’s past in emerging markets in Asia, where one of its casinos was seized by the authoritarian Laotian government in 2015 and later sold over alleged corruption.

The testimony from Portland lobbyist Peter Riley also confirmed what looked obvious to many observers: Backers of the proposal plan to sell the rights to the facility if voters approve it, just as Scott did with the Bangor Raceway after a 2003 campaign that led to him selling the rights in 2004 to what became Hollywood Casino.

“I think we have major corruption issues in front of us here,” Senate Majority Leader Garrett Mason, the committee’s co-chairman, said after the hearing. “I would just say that if the government of Laos thinks you’re corrupt, we have a major problem.”

The question qualified for Maine’s ballot in January, and it’s written in a way that would make Scott, who lives in the U.S. Virgin Islands, and associates at Northern Mariana Islands-based Bridge Capital the only people who would be able to run a new casino in York County. The campaign has been backed by more than $4.2 million through January from Scott’s sister, Lisa Scott.

On Wednesday, Riley became the first person to testify in public on behalf of the casino backers, saying he was hired directly by a Bridge Capital lawyer in an email he received at 12:45 a.m. and saw less than four hours before the 9 a.m. hearing before the Legislature’s Veterans and Legal Affairs Committee on Wednesday.

Citing that tight timeframe, Riley didn’t answer many questions the panel had, including whether or not Bridge Capital provided the money Lisa Scott used to back the bid. He said he has never had contact with Horseracing Jobs Fairness, the political action committee funded by Lisa Scott.

However, he said the company’s “game plan” is to sell the license if approved. He also said Bridge Capital was in talks to buy Scarborough Downs before the racetrack was provisionally sold to another investment group in a transaction announced last week, and backers have talked to several municipalities about the possibility of a casino.

The committee’s co-chairmen, Mason, and Rep. Louis Luchini, D-Ellsworth, oppose the proposal. The hearing they called is uncommon, since the Maine Legislature often sends questions initiated by voters to the ballot without much fanfare.

Concerns on the panel swirled around Bridge Capital’s past, particularly in Laos, where the company has denied the authoritarian government’s allegations. However, Maine has no statewide gaming system, which has left the process up to individual referendums that established the existing casinos in Bangor and Oxford.

At one point, Sen. Ronald Collins, R-Wells, walked out of the hearing room after saying backers don’t care what’s in the bills and would try to sway voters near Election Day with “slick advertising.”

“It’s not a company that we want operating in Maine,” Luchini said after the hearing.

