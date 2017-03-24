Scarborough Downs has prospective buyer

There’s a sales agreement in place between the Scarborough Downs harness racing track in southern Maine and a prospective buyer.

Scarborough Downs spokesman Mike Sweeney said the prospective buyer, whom he was not authorized to name, is doing due diligence and nothing has been finalized.

Meanwhile, harness racing is set to continue in Scarborough.

“We are opening up our live racing season tomorrow so Saturday, we’re racing Saturday and Sunday with a 1:30 post time,” Sweeney said.

He said the current owners have always been committed to harness racing and fully expect that Scarborough Downs will complete its 67th year of racing. He said they are hopeful that, if the track is sold, the new owners will see harness racing as a valuable piece of any project they put in place.

