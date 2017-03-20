Hunters busted for killing 87 snowshoe hares on Maine island

GREAT DUCK ISLAND, Maine — State game wardens said that on Saturday they busted a group of hunters who killed 87 snowshoe hares on a remote island owned by The Nature Conservancy.

The Maine Warden Service posted information about the bust on its Facebook page.

“Five hunters from Massachusetts and one from Maine were apprehended Saturday, March 18 for killing 67 snowshoe hares over their limit,” the warden service wrote. “Working on a tip, a team of Maine game wardens, Maine marine patrol officers and U.S. Fish and Wildlife agents closed in on the group who had been hunting on Great Duck Island Saturday.”

The group was found to have killed 67 snowshoe hares more than Maine’s daily bag limit allows, which is 20, wardens added.

Andrew Mays, 52, of Southwest Harbor was summoned on a charge of exceeding the daily bag limit for snowshoe hares. The Massachusetts men summoned on the same charge were Abilio Fernandes, 61, of New Bedford; Luis Fidalgo, 52, of North Dartmouth; and Acushnet, residents Antonio Fidalgo, 54; Antonio Borges, 69; and Carlos Almeida, 47. Almeida also was charged with hunting without a license.

Great Duck Island is an uninhabited island located six miles off of Mount Desert Island, or about 10 miles by boat from Southwest Harbor. College of the Atlantic in Bar Harbor has a summer research program on Great Duck Island, where students study the island’s seabird colonies and other natural phenomena.

Voicemail messages left early Monday afternoon with the warden service and with the Nature Conservancy were not immediately returned.