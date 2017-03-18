Man indicted on manslaughter for fatal Prospect crash

BELFAST, Maine — A Winterport man has been charged with manslaughter after a September crash in Prospect that left two men dead.

A Waldo County grand jury indicted Adam Littlefield, 32, on Thursday.

He faces two counts of manslaughter, two counts of operating under the influence resulting in a death, one count of aggravated operating after revocation of a license, one count of operating after revocation for habitual offenses and three counts of violating probation conditions.

Littlefield is being held at Two Bridges Regional Jail in Wiscasset on $10,000 bail, according to court documents.

John Moriarty, 59, of Bangor and Brad Pomeroy, 35, of Searsport, were passengers in the truck Littlefield was driving when it crashed on Sept. 3, 2016. Moriarty and Pomeroy died at the scene. Littlefield suffered serious injuries, and was listed in critical condition at Eastern Maine Medical Center, but he recovered.

Investigators say in court documents that Littlefield had a blood alcohol level above the legal limit after the crash.

According to court records, Littlefield had at least three prior convictions in the past decade for driving with a revoked license, including one in May 2013 and another Aug. 23, 2016, just days before the fatal crash.

The crash happened about 5:30 p.m. on North Searsport Road, when the 2010 Toyota Tacoma pickup the three were riding in struck a utility pole and rolled over several times before coming to rest upright, according to previous reports.

All three men were ejected from the vehicle. State police initially weren’t sure who was driving and said speed was a major factor.

