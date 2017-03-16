Maine man, 41, faces several charges after fleeing state

By Danielle McLean, BDN staff
Posted March 16, 2017, at 6:03 a.m.

A man from Maine who was wanted after breaking probation stemming from theft charges was arrested Wednesday in Martha’s Vineyard.

Eric Charles Olson, 41, was arrested on charges of fugitive from justice, failure to stop for police, operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, driving to endanger and resisting arrest, according to the Facebook page of the Oak Bluffs Police Department, which made the arrest. He is being held at the Dukes County Jail without bail, the department said.

Olson was wanted on outstanding extraditable probation arrest warrants from the state of Maine, the department said. The warrants were associated with the crimes of theft of services, theft by deception, forgery and theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, the department said.

Olson may have been living and working on Martha’s Vineyard and using a family member’s identity to evade arrest, according to the department. He also had an outstanding warrant for a larceny from a building charge out of Brookline District Court in Massachusetts, according to the department.

At 12:10 p.m., Wednesday, Olson was discovered by Oak Bluffs and Edgartown police driving on the Massachusetts island, according to the department. Olson allegedly fled from police in his vehicle down a street when Oak Bluffs and Edgartown officers attempted to pull him over before eventually stopping.

 

