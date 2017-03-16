Two Massachusetts men arrested in Waldoboro heroin, fentanyl bust

WALDOBORO, Maine — A pair of Bedford, Massachusetts men were arrested earlier this week after police seized six grams of heroin and fentanyl from their car.

Cameron Soto, 34, and Trevor Teves, 18, were arrested by Waldoboro Police Wednesday afternoon after officers and Maine Drug Enforcement agents approached the men in their car, which was parked in a parking lot near the Warren town line, according to Maine Department of Public Safety spokesman Steve McCausland.

In addition to heroin and fentanyl, scales and $1,800 in suspected drug money was found in the car. Police also found a 9mm handgun in Teves’ possession, though he is a convicted felon and prohibited from possessing firearms.

Soto was released earlier this year from the Maine State Prison in Warren, after serving time for a 2014 conviction for aggravated trafficking of oxycodone and crack cocaine.

Agents with the MDEA and officers from the Knox County Sheriff’s office and Rockland Police Department, as part of the Midcoast District Task Force, have been investigating Soto for potential involvement in the distribution of heroin, fentanyl and cocaine in Knox County, according to McCausland.

Soto was charged with aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs and Teves was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon.

Both men are being held at the Knox County Jail. Soto’s cash bail has been set at $25,000 and Teves is set at $1,000 cash.