Caribou man charged with threatening business owner

CARIBOU, Maine — A Caribou man was arrested and charged with several crimes Monday after allegedly pointing a gun at and robbing a local business owner.

Sgt. Paul Vincent of the Caribou Police Department said Tuesday that at this point, in order to protect the identity of the female victim, police are not releasing the name of the business where Jeffrey Doucette, 50, of Caribou, allegedly pointed the weapon at the owner.

According to information provided by the department, Doucette entered the business and allegedly threatened the lives of the business owner and her family. Police did not reveal what was taken.

Doucette was located a short time later close to the business, but no weapon was found.

He was charged with felony robbery, criminal threatening, terrorizing and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

Doucette was unable to make bail and was taken to the Aroostook County Jail in Houlton. His initial court date is May 4, 2017, in Caribou. Doucette has a long criminal history, according to police, with multiple drug convictions and assaults on his record.

Officer Douglas Bell, who was assisted by the Maine State Police, is investigating.